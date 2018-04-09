Photo courtesy of Tindal & Callahan Real Estate

These Boothbay cottages bring a whole new meaning to waterfront property.

At the far end of the Boothbay peninsula, at the farthest end of a wooded lot, a shingled cottage sits so close to the shoreline that, when you’re inside, you’d swear the structure was moored as opposed to rooted on solid ground. In the front living area, a sweeping panorama of island-strewn Linekin Bay fills a long run of windows that offer no hint of the rock-bound parcel the 1935 two-bedroom home rests on. Paneled walls and exposed timber framing conjure the inside of a wooden ship. Tucked behind the main dwelling, a one-bedroom cottage, built in 2008 and rendered with a rich wood interior, is ideal for small groups — and landlubbers.

8 and 10 East Tibbetts Road, Boothbay

$895,000

Status: Available

