Cape Elizabeth real estate

If you sail or motor through Cape Elizabeth’s Broad Cove, the plot at 0 Pilot Point Road will likely elicit a double take. Situated between gracious homes on a precipitous granite cliff, the 1.14-acre wooded property rises up like a mirage induced, perhaps, by sunlight dazzling on cobalt water. In fact, the land has been owned by the Galos family of Kennebunk for more than 30 years but was never developed — a rarity on this stretch of coast. Now the site is being offered for sale as a single parcel or two separate lots.

Captivated by the raw beauty of the land, and its family-friendly Shore Acres neighborhood, the Galoses intended to build here, but life, and raising children, intervened. Development of the area between Broad Cove and Trundy’s Reef began in 1906 with a group of summer homes. Full-time residences were erected a few years later and today the neighborhood is filled with dwellings of all sizes and architectural stripes. Playtime frequently spills into the streets (hence the sign “Drive Like Your Kids Live Here” greeting motorists on Trundy Road) and the forested areas between homes (as evidenced by the remains of a tree house on the Galos’s lot).

Wherever you wander, the sound of the roiling ocean and its heady scent follow, creating the impression of a neighborhood encapsulated in a massive seashell. Until, that is, you cross over to the water side and absorb the arc of deep blue in what could be your proverbial front yard.

Location: 0 Pilot Point Road, Cape Elizabeth

Status: Available

Price: $1,490,000

View Property