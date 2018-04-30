Set in Stone

📷 Gretchen Hope

Atop Beech Hill in Rockport, a little sod-roofed stone hut appears to have sprung from the granite outcroppings that dot an expanse of wild blueberry barrens. The 1915 structure, known as Beech Nut, was designed and built by landscape architect Hans Heisted in the style of traditional Norwegian mountain huts and was used as a tea house and picnic spot by members of the town’s summer community. Today, visitors can still take in views of the Camden Hills, the Atlantic Ocean, Chickawaukie Pond, and a trio of town harbors from the buildings graceful, columned veranda. Thanks to Gretchen Hope for capturing this dreamy scene.

