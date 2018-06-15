A Beach Day in Biddeford Pool
View of the Week
Admiring the wild roses, wide beaches, and boundless ocean
Volunteering as an ‘American Friend’ through Catholic Charities of Portland, I took my recently arrived Syrian friend to Biddeford Pool, so we could see the wild roses and admire the wide beaches and boundless ocean [and the landmark Camera House in the background]. All of this was ‘very good,’ he said, especially the oxygen in the air, which invited deep breaths and a sense of well-being.Charles Kaufmann
Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here!