Biddeford Pool

📷 Charles Kaufmann

A Beach Day in Biddeford Pool

By Abby Hilt on

Admiring the wild roses, wide beaches, and boundless ocean

Volunteering as an ‘American Friend’ through Catholic Charities of Portland, I took my recently arrived Syrian friend to Biddeford Pool, so we could see the wild roses and admire the wide beaches and boundless ocean [and the landmark Camera House in the background]. All of this was ‘very good,’ he said, especially the oxygen in the air, which invited deep breaths and a sense of well-being.Charles Kaufmann

