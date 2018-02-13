Artist's Retreat
By Sarah Stebbins
Photography by Michael D. Wilson
Encaustic painter Dietlind Vander Schaaf never had a dining room before moving into her Portland Colonial four years ago. Now, she relishes having a space dedicated to dinner parties, Rummikub matches, and showcasing items by local makers.
Encaustic Paintings

"I don't keep much of my own work, but these two struck my fancy." Larger versions of the mixed-media pieces are in the permanent collection of Portland's The Press Hotel.
</p> <h4><span style='color: #008080;'>Picture Frames</span></h4> <p>The couple owns 12 frames by Portland welder Jeff Week, of Mean and Wroughten, who fuses vintage toys and tools onto steel casings. “These hold some of my favorite moments,” like a shot of Vander Schaff and her sister on the artist’s wedding day —“she was Kelly’s ‘worst man.’”
</p> <h4><span style='color: #008080;'>Cookbooks</span></h4> <p>“I have a habit of buying cookbooks at restaurants, bakeries, Zen centers — places that are meaningful to me.” A Kripalu yoga teacher, Vander Schaaf has spent time at monasteries, including the venerable<br /> Tassajara Zen community in California.
Pottery

Vander Schaaf has a collection of etched clay bowls and vases by San Francisco artist Diana Fayt and "a minor mug obsession." This one is by Japanese ceramicist Takashi Endo.