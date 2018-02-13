Artist's Retreat

By Sarah Stebbins
Photography by Michael D. Wilson

Encaustic painter Dietlind Vander Schaaf never had a dining room before moving into her Portland Colonial four years ago. Now, she relishes having a space dedicated to dinner parties, Rummikub matches, and showcasing items by local makers.

<h4><span style='color: #008080;'>Encaustic Paintings</span></h4> <p>"I don't keep much of my own work, but these two struck my fancy." Larger versions of the mixed-media pieces are in the permanent collection of Portland's The Press Hotel.</p>
<h4><span style='color: #008080;'>Pottery</span></h4> <p>Vander Schaaf has a collection of etched clay bowls and vases by San Francisco artist Diana Fayt and "a minor mug obsession." This one is by Japanese ceramicist Takashi Endo.</p>

