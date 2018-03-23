Artist’s Residence

Photo courtesy of ReMax/Shoreline

On Greens Island off Vinalhaven, this artist’s summer place looks like a coastal Maine incarnation of a gingerbread house. Weathered shingles and clapboards, lichened rocks, and mismatched windows interspersed with stone mosaics decorate the gabled facades. Bits of bright-blue sea glass, inlaid on the masonry stoop, point the way indoors, where the artist, who crafted the home himself, set an intricate metal firebox and rustic wood mantel into a massive, central stone chimney. On one side of the hearth is a cozy, wood-paneled living space. On the other, he carved out a soaring, timber-framed kitchen-dining area with rust-colored wood floors and a mint-green pot-bellied stove that pick up the colors on the exterior trim. Overhead, a gem-like octagonal window provides filtered light and one more storybook detail.

2A Greens Island, Vinalhaven

$310,000

Status: Available

