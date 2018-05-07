Angela's Aerie
By Sarah Stebbins
Photography by Greta Rybus
Atop Portland’s Munjoy Hill, rug designer Angela Adams fills her sunny living room with vibrant textiles and art, natural treasures, and a quartet of carpets that serve as landing pads for furniture, sunbathing cats, and her stretching routine.
<h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Paintings</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>Adams and her husband and business partner, Sherwood Hamill, like to celebrate their families’ “rich history of living and working on the water.” Here, a painting of a whaleboat is paired with a whaleboat model built by Hamill’s grandfather. To the right is Waldo Peirce’s <em>Sea Fantasy</em>. Even Portland painter Honour Mack’s colorful oil has a watery quality.</p> <p>
<h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Blankets and Pillows</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>"I love draping interesting textiles around the house." A 1960s striped blanket and a pillow she designed grace a Womb Chair; on the sofa, a serape-like throw is layered under an Icelandic sheepskin. The two-tone pillow is from Brunswick's Spindleworks, and the red bear is by Diane Toepfer of Portland's Ferdinand.</p>
</p> <h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Crystals</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>“I have an obsession with crystals and minerals, and they have inspired a lot of my work.” Of the prismatic glass sculpture by Falmouth artist Laura Fuller, Adams says, “I think it holds magical powers — the loving energy of Laura and the positive power of crystals.”</p> <p>
</p> <h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Rugs</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>No giant rug with the stylized motifs Adams is famous for? “We decided to go minimal since our accessories and art are so colorful,” she says,<br /> acknowledging the white mohair from her collection. A few patterned rugs from her Studies line flank an Icelandic sheepskin. “We love to stretch on them with the cats.”</p> <p>
</p> <h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Art Books</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>“Three of my favorite artists are women sculptors,” says Adams, who keeps tomes about Louise Bourgeois, Louise Nevelson, and Eva Hesse. Of Rockland-raised Nevelson: “Her work taught me that being an artist didn’t mean you had to make beautiful paintings.”</p> <p>
<h4 style='text-align: center;'><span style='color: #008080;'>Coffee Table</span></h4> <p style='text-align: center;'>Adams frequently switches up the displays on Hamill's white-oak-and-glass Propeller table, "creating new stories."</p>