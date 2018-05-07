Angela's Aerie

By Sarah Stebbins
Photography by Greta Rybus

Atop Portland’s Munjoy Hill, rug designer Angela Adams fills her sunny living room with vibrant textiles and art, natural treasures, and a quartet of carpets that serve as landing pads for furniture, sunbathing cats, and her stretching routine.

Blankets and Pillows

"I love draping interesting textiles around the house." A 1960s striped blanket and a pillow she designed grace a Womb Chair; on the sofa, a serape-like throw is layered under an Icelandic sheepskin. The two-tone pillow is from Brunswick's Spindleworks, and the red bear is by Diane Toepfer of Portland's Ferdinand.
Coffee Table

Adams frequently switches up the displays on Hamill's white-oak-and-glass Propeller table, "creating new stories."

