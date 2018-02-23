When my husband and I were house hunting, I had my heart set on an antique Cape. But each time we looked at one, he claimed (er, exaggerated) that he could hardly stand up in the low-ceilinged upstairs. A shed dormer like the one that fronts this elegant 1830 Cape in Saco would have been a game changer. The projection adds presence to the exterior and spaciousness inside, where you’ll find cathedral ceilings punctuated with original, rough-hewn beams, a tastefully renovated, open kitchen-living area, and four generously sized bedrooms. With the question of headroom settled, I am imagining us living in these airy, light-colored rooms — and swooning over details like the wide-pine floors and rustic wood living room mantel shining like bits of amber sea glass in the sand.

202 Ferry Road, Saco

$499,900

Status: Available

View Property