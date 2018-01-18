All About the View

The couple drew inspiration from their surroundings. For example, the kitchen island’s striking waterfall-edge countertop, made with white granite that “spills” over one end, calls to mind hikes in the woods. The same granite is used on the stove backsplash. “I like to imagine we have a river cascading from behind the range, across the counter, and down to the floor,” John says.

The dining table, made of wide-sawn slabs of stained pine, is John’s design, the realization of a light-bulb idea that switched on when he saw a 12-foot-long pine log sitting outside Moe’s Rustic Furniture in Bethel. Moe Hart was able to cut enough planks from the log to build the table, as well as two end tables that can be used to extend its eight-foot length. John, who estimates from the log’s rings that the tree was 118 years old, says, “We liked the idea that Maine is the Pine Tree State and that it’s made by a local artisan.”