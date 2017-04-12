A Slooper’s Roost

In the 19th century, “stone sloops,” used to carry quarried granite to railheads for construction in many eastern cities, dotted the waters around Chebeague Island in Casco Bay. The “stone sloopers” who manned the ships built wharves on the island, including the still-functioning Hamilton Landing, as well as stately Greek Revival homes. One such residence, the Falmouth House, is now available to a new generation of island dwellers. With its wide pine floors and period woodwork and light fixtures juxtaposed with a clean paint palette, the home maintains its historic appeal without feeling antiquated. In the kitchen, a gorgeous little pot-bellied stove provides the proverbial cherry on top of a charming property.

1 South Road, Chebeague Island

$569,000

Status: Available