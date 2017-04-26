A Rusticator’s Retreat

Alan Bird must have known how lucky he was, living in the seaside town of Rockland. The prominent attorney might have built his summer residence anywhere, but chose a former blueberry farm atop Dodge Mountain, a few miles from his downtown home. Constructed in 1926, and restored and expanded by its current owners in 2007, the “Bird Cottage” features a rustic, beamed kitchen and dining area, cathedral ceilinged living area, and original fieldstone outdoor kitchen with an oven, grill, and fireplace. Three bedroom suites, each with a private bathroom, entrance, and al fresco sitting area, serve as mini-retreats within the sprawling refuge.

Rockland

$995,000

Status: Available