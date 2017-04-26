A Rusticator’s Retreat
Property We Covet
Alan Bird must have known how lucky he was, living in the seaside town of Rockland. The prominent attorney might have built his summer residence anywhere, but chose a former blueberry farm atop Dodge Mountain, a few miles from his downtown home. Constructed in 1926, and restored and expanded by its current owners in 2007, the “Bird Cottage” features a rustic, beamed kitchen and dining area, cathedral ceilinged living area, and original fieldstone outdoor kitchen with an oven, grill, and fireplace. Three bedroom suites, each with a private bathroom, entrance, and al fresco sitting area, serve as mini-retreats within the sprawling refuge.
Rockland
$995,000
Status: Available