A Roomy Refuge

If you buy a summer home in Maine, they (i.e. everyone you know) will come. So it makes sense to invest in a place where you know you’ll never run out of space. This eleven-bedroom shingled retreat in Blue Hill fills the bill. Situated in a pasture that slopes down to 103 feet of frontage on Salt Pond, the three-story 1906 home features a sweeping screened-porch, central stone fireplace, and voluminous rooms with exposed-wood framing you can imagine might once have been filled with rusticators in their full skirts and knickers. A rustic china closet off the kitchen and windowed reading nook — ideal for taking in the water view and games of croquet and bocce on the lawn — add to the old-world charm.

318 Salt Pond Road

Blue Hill

$565,000

Status: Available

Photos courtesy of The Christopher Group