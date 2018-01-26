In the late 1960s, locals, tourists, and celebrities began beating a path to Sylvia Adams Hocking’s South Thomaston kitchen door. For nearly 30 years, Hocking operated Sylvia’s Breads and Cakes out of the little circa 1830 Cape on Saint George Road, where she raised her family and turned out treats like cranberry sour cream coffee cake and chocolate butter pound cake. When arthritis forced her to retire, she penned two cookbooks here, one of which included a foreword by Julie Andrews. In addition to Hocking’s charming kitchen, with its built-in china cabinet and gorgeous old cooking hearth, the home features lovely patinaed wood floors, hand-hewn beams in the family room, and five acres of landscaped grounds. “If I can get the younger generation into the kitchen, then I will have done what I hoped to do,” Hocking, who passed away in 2014, has said. Who’s ready to take up the mantel?

434 Saint George Road, South Thomaston

$349,000

Status: Available

View Property