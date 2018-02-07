Our Maine Real Estate Picks — February 2018

By Sarah Stebbins

t’s so fun combing through real estate listings to find good selections to share with you here. I try to include a mix of new and old homes (although my soft spot for historic buildings may be kinda obvious!) in a range of locations, sizes, and price points. Do you like what you see or are there specific types of houses you’d like to see more of? I will keep your feedback in mind for future posts and the real estate roundups I run on my blog ! — Sarah Stebbins, editor, Maine Homes by Down East

This quintessential, waterfront seasonal cottage sits on the east end of Long Island in Casco Bay and features three bedrooms, one bath, gorgeous beadboard throughout, and many updates, including new interior paint. Come relax on the wraparound porch, with its amazing panoramic ocean views towards Chebeague and Hope Islands. Here you can experience the island lifestyle and easy access to the Casco Bay Lines ferry service. Listing agent: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty

This thoughtfully designed, custom contemporary home has wonderful ocean views from almost every room. Tasteful vintage elements, such as a 19th century architectural column from Castine and antique interior doors, make this place a delight to come home to. Daylong southern exposure provides passive radiant heat throughout the house and the open floor plan allows for great entertaining spaces, while also providing cozy niches. An adorable, two-bedroom, full-bath guest studio above the garage provides space for in-laws and guests! You’ll also enjoy the convenient Rockport location. Listing agent: Camden Real Estate Company

This is a tremendous antique Colonial in the heart of the Hallowell historic district, close to shops and restaurants! It was recently updated/restored with a new kitchen featuring granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances and beautiful wood floors everywhere. The circa 1804, three-bedroom, two-bath home has a dining room, double living room, front center hallway, private courtyard, beehive oven, and tall ceilings. This is a bright and sunny, gracious home. Listing agent: Sprague & Curtis Real Estate

This picturesque pastoral setting encompasses a 9.8-acre horse farm and tastefully renovated farmhouse with many period details. Upgrades include granite countertops, exposed beams, new wiring, plumbing, windows, insulation, roof shingles, wide-pine flooring milled from wood on the land, two new bathrooms, and a new heating system with a Buderus boiler. There is a garage currently used as workshop, a smaller barn with two stalls, and a larger barn with water access, a tack room, hay and equipment storage. Bring your horses home. Listing agent: The Swan Agency Sotheby’s International Realty

Perfect, adorable cottage! This newly built, energy-efficient ranch has eight-inch-thick walls and air exchangers and heat pumps that supply heat, air conditioning, fans, and dehumidification. The open design has lots of light and you’ll find quality construction and materials throughout. The home is nestled privately on a pretty 1½-acre landscaped lot with some mountain views and conservation land across the street. There’s plenty of room for gardening, a garage, sheds, etc. This is a house you will want to see! Listing agent: Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty